Nashville joins crypto craze with Valkyrie partnership

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Nashville is the latest Major League Soccer team to join the crypto bandwagon, with one twist. The club’s sponsorship deal with Valkyrie Investments is being paid for in bitcoin. Nashville on Tuesday announced Valkyrie, a digital assets investment firm, as a new founding partner. It comes as sports franchises increasingly embrace crypto-aligned sponsorships, especially following industry-wide losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.