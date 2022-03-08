Pop’s way: From a sabbatical to the NBA coaching summit

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Red Auerbach. Lenny Wilkens. Don Nelson. Going back to the end of the NBA’s inaugural season 75 years ago, before it was even called the NBA, they’re the only coaches to hold the distinction of having more wins than anyone else. Until now. Pop has finally joined the club. Perhaps as soon as Wednesday, Gregg Popovich will stand alone in NBA history. He got career win No. 1,335 on Monday night to tie Nelson for the most regular-season victories in league history.