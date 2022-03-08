Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Now it’s his daughter’s turn. Woods has chosen 14-year-old Sam to introduce him Wednesday night when he and three others are inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. She is the older of his two children. Woods joins former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning and golf developer Marion Hollins in the induction class of 2022. It’s the first time the ceremony is in Florida during The Players Championship since 2013.