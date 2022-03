FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 21 points to guide UTEP past Old Dominion 74-64 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament. Keonte Kennedy had 17 points for the Miners (19-12). C.J. Keyser had 20 points to pace the Monarchs (13-19). UTEP advances to play Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals on Thursday.