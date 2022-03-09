No. 25 UCF women clamp down on SMU 61-28 in AAC semifinal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brittney Smith led a balanced offense with 13 points and No. 25 UCF’s nation-best defense had its best game of the season with a 61-28 win over SMU in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament. Going into the game, the top-seeded Knights were allowing 48.1 points per game and held 16 teams under 50 points and seven under 40. UCF has won 12 straight. Kayla White had a team-high eight points for the Mustangs, who had their lowest scoring game of the season by shooting a season-low 24.5% (12 of 49) with 22 turnovers.