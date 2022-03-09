Oregon beats Oregon State for 3rd time, advances in Pac-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob Young had a season-high-tying 23 points with a career-high 11 assists and fifth-seeded Oregon beat No. 12 seed Oregon State 86-72 in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Oregon beat Oregon State for a third time this season to advance to play No. 4 seed Colorado on Thursday. Oregon State ended the season on an 18-game losing streak — without a win since Dec. 30 against Utah. Oregon was without its leader in points (14.1), rebounds (3.7) and assists (3.6) as Will Richardson was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Young filled the void, coming four rebounds shy of a triple-double. Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Freshman Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a season-high 16 points.