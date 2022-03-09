Panthers bring back kicker Gonzalez on 2-year contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C, (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract after helping to solidify the kicking position last season. Gonzalez was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. Gonzalez joined the team in Week 2 and made 20 of 22 on field goal attempts, including 17 straight before sustaining a quadriceps injury during pre-game warmups against the Buffalo Bills that ended his season. His 90.9% success rate on field goals was ninth-best in the league. He also made 22 of 23 extra points.