Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs’ hearing in fatal crash case delayed

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court date has been reset in the criminal case accusing ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November. Ruggs’ defense attorney, David Chesnoff, asked Thursday for more time to examine evidence that police say shows Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice Nevada’s legal limit before the fiery crash that killed Tina Tintor. Prosecutors didn’t oppose the delay. The judge set a new date May 19 to determine whether Ruggs stands trial in state court on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges. The former first-round NFL draft pick remains on house arrest. He faces mandatory prison time if he’s convicted.