White Sox GM Hahn eyes title after back-to-back playoffs

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has his sights set on the biggest prize of all. Chicago is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history. The White Sox rolled to a 93-69 record and beat Cleveland by 13 games to win the AL Central last season. But instead of making a deep run, they failed for the second year in a row to advance in the playoffs. Chicago got knocked out by Houston in four games in the division series, after losing 2-1 to Oakland in the wild-card series in 2020.