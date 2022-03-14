Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.