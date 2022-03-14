Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:30 AM

Pack extend Preston Smith, release Za’Darius Smith, Turner

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. Releasing Za’Darius Smith and Turner creates about $19 million in cap savings for the Packers. Green Bay had entered the week about $46 million over the cap. But it leaves Green Bay without two veterans who played key roles in helping the Packers win three straight NFC North titles.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content