AP source: Browns swap linebackers with Pats, meeting Watson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells the AP the Browns and Patriots agreed to swap linebackers with Mack Wilson going to New England and Chase Winovich headed to Cleveland. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t be announced until the league year starts Wednesday. In the midst of making another move, the Browns plan to meet in Houston with embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who has asked for a trade amid legal woes, met with New Orleans and Carolina on Monday, according to multiple reports. Watson has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to be traded to Cleveland.