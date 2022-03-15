Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid to confirm the team’s fifth season without a trophy. The last path to a title was ended at an Old Trafford with a 1-0 loss after Renan Lodi headed in Antoine Griezmann’s cross in the 41st minute. United could find no way past goalkeeper Jan Oblak three weeks after a 1-1 draw in Madrid that counted for nothing with away-goals no longer carrying an advantage. It leaves United with only two appearances in the Champions League quarterfinals in a decade and its last trophy being the 2017 Europa League.