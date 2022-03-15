Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:13 PM

Benfica stuns Ajax 1-0 to advance to CL quarterfinals

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Darwin Núñez has scored late as Benfica defeated Ajax 1-0 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in six years. The result ends the Dutch team’s great run in the European competition. Núñez found the net with a 77th-minute header off a free kick from the right side to help Benfica make it to the last eight for the fifth time. The two-time European Champion was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the 2016 quarterfinals. Ajax was one of three teams that won all six group-stage matches along with Liverpool and Bayern. The Dutch club was in the last 16 for the second time since 2006.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content