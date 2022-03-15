Bengals sign DT B.J. Hill to 3-year, $30 million deal

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 contract. Hill was a critical player on the Bengals’ defensive line during their run to the Super Bowl last season, especially after the injury to Larry Ogunjobi. The 26-year-old Hill came to Cincinnati last August via a trade with the New York Giants. Hill went on to play in 16 regular-season games and all four playoff games, with three postseason starts. He had 50 tackles and was fourth on the team with 5 1/2 sacks. In the postseason, he had 13 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and intercepted a pass.