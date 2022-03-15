Chargers release oft-injured offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Bryan Bulaga was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday after playing only one game last season. The offensive tackle was beset by injuries during his two years with the Chargers, including a back injury in last season’s opener at Washington which sidelined him after playing the first half. Bulaga played in only 10 games in 2020 and was in for every offensive snap in only five. His release saves the Chargers $10.75 million in salary cap space.