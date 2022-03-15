Georgia facing tough task of replacing NFL-bound D-linemen

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The trio of Georgia defensive linemen projected as first-round selections in next month’s NFL draft have highlighted the talent that enabled the Bulldogs to win their first national championship since 1980. Now comes the challenge for coach Kirby Smart as spring practice opens: He will have to find replacements for Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. Georgia had a combine-leading 14 players in Indianapolis. It is possible as many as six defensive players from the national championship team will be drafted in the first two rounds. Junior Zion Logue is competing for one of the vacant spots at defensive tackle.