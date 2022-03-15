Grizzlies roll without Morant, beat Pacers 135-102

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups. It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Grizzlies. The Pacers have lost two in a row and five of their last six games. Steven Adams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jalen Smith scored 15 points for Indiana.