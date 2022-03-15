Sanches to miss Lille’s Champions League game with Chelsea

LILLE, France (AP) — Lille will be without injured Renato Sanches when the team plays defending champion Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League. Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec says the Portugal midfielder will be the only one missing for the French champions. Lille trails 2-0 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last month. Chelsea will travel to northern France after its owner was slapped by sanctions imposed by the British government.