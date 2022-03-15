Strus leads late rally, Heat hold off Pistons 105-98

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored all of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Tyler Herro finished with a game-high 29 off the bench and the Miami Heat escaped with a 105-98 win over the Detroit Pistons. Strus, playing in the second half after Jimmy Butler left the game with a sprained ankle, scored 13 of his points in a span of 2:55 of the final quarter to help Miami rally. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points. Isaiah Livers scored 16, while Marvin Bagley III and Saddiq Bey each had 13 for Detroit, which closed the third quarter on a 19-0 run to put a serious score into the Eastern Conference leaders.