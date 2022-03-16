Liverpool beats Arsenal 2-0 to reignite Premier League race

By FRANK GRIFFITHS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool has reignited the Premier League title race and is now within a point of the top spot after a 2-0 win over Arsenal after scoring two second-half goals to extend their winning streak to nine games. Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino found the net within eight minutes of each other after a flat first-half performance from the visitors at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool now has 69 points. That’s one behind Manchester City with the rival team slipping up with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.