Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people. Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV the vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn’t immediately released. Blanco says a bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament. The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico. The school said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash.