Sampson transforms Houston from afterthought to contender

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — When veteran coach Kelvin Sampson took over at Houston in 2014, the Cougars had made the NCAA Tournament just once since 1992. Now in his eighth season, he’s transformed the program into a March Madness mainstay as the fifth-seeded Cougars prepare to open Friday against UAB. Houston is making its fourth straight tournament appearance, the school’s longest streak since the Phi Slama Jama teams led by Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler also went four years in a row from 1981-84.