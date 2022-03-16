Sapporo shows strong support for 2030 Winter Olympics

By YURI KAGEYAMA and STEPHEN WADE

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Officials in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo say there is public support for holding the 2030 Winter Olympics. Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto says the city has no plans to hold a binding public referendum for the final word. The mayor says about 60% of those questioned in various surveys this month favor holding the Winter Games again. Sapporo was the host in 1972. The International Olympic Committee has not said when it will announce the venue for 2030. Other possibilities could include Vancouver, Salt Lake City and a Spanish bid perhaps from Barcelona.