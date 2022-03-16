Study: Racial gap shrinks in grad rates for NCAA men’s teams

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

A diversity report for graduation rates among this year’s NCAA Tournament teams found the gap between white and Black men’s players has shrunk compared to last season. The study was released Wednesday from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. It found that racial gap in average Graduation Success Rate scores had declined from about 13.4 percentage points last year to 11.4 this season. That was due to gains by Black players outpacing those by white players. The racial gap was smaller on the women’s side. Women’s players continue to outperform men in graduation rates.