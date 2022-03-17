Davante Adams, Raiders shake up free agency with big trade

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Keeping pace in the AFC West is turning into quite the arms race. Now it’s the Las Vegas Raiders’ turn to try and one-up the rest of the division. The Raiders made a blockbuster move Thursday by acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to highlight the second day of NFL free agency. A person familiar with the move said the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal hadn’t been announced.