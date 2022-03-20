Valanciunas, McCollum power Pelicans past Hawks, 117-112

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-112. The Pelicans, who moved into ninth place in the Western Conference, have won two straight and three of four and were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham. Both missed the game with injuries. Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points for Atlanta, which had a seven-game home winning streak snapped. The Hawks had won 15 of 17 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta stayed alone in 10th place in the East despite the loss.