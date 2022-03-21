Drew Lock relishing chance for fresh start with Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quarterback Drew Lock says he’s relishing the chance to get a fresh start for his career following his trade to the Seattle Seahawks. Lock was part of the the trade that sent longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Lock had a rocky first three seasons with the Broncos. He had moments when he looked great and moments of major struggles. Lock has started 21 of the 24 games he’s played in during his first three seasons. He seems to be the likely starting quarterback for Seattle.