MLB’s free-agent frenzy cools with big names off market

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s free-agent frenzy was fun while it lasted. Less than two weeks after it started, it’s pretty much over. Some of the biggest moves weren’t a huge surprise. Freddie Freeman is closer to home with the Dodgers, Nick Castellanos chose the Phillies while Trevor Story picked the Red Sox. Other signings were more unexpected: The Twins swooped in to snag star shortstop Carlos Correa while Kris Bryant surprised most of baseball after his big deal with the Rockies. There isn’t much left for teams that missed out on marquee additions. Outfielders Michael Conforto, Tommy Pham and Kevin Pillar are probably the biggest names left without a team.