AP source: MLB, players agree to keep zombie runner for ’22

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Automatic runners in extra innings are sticking around for a third straight season. Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, Major League Baseball and the players’ association reached a tentative agreement to keep the controversial rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022. The deal is subject to approval by baseball owners, which likely will take place next week, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.