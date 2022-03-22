DT Jarran Reed tweets he’s signing with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed says he’s heading to the Green Bay Packers. Reed indicated his choice by tweeting, “Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.” The Packers haven’t announced his addition yet. The 29-year-old Reed should fortify a defensive line that features playmaking tackle Kenny Clark but lacks depth. Reed played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and had 2½ sacks plus a fumble recovery. He spent his first five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.