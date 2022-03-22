Rakell debuts, Guentzel scores twice as Pens drill Columbus

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins breezed past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1. Radim Zohorna and Bryan Rust also scored during the second for Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal in the third as the Penguins won their third straight. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 7-1 in his last eight starts. Gustav Nyquist gave the Blue Jackets an early lead with a power-play goal but Columbus simply couldn’t keep up.