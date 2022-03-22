Mark Todd to face disciplinary hearing over hitting a horse

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mark Todd will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after a video on social media showed him striking a horse with a branch. Todd is now a notable racehorse trainer. A video posted on social media showed Todd repeatedly struck a horse that was refusing to jump into water during a training clinic in August 2020. The British Horseracing Authority temporarily removed the 66-year-old New Zealander’s training license last month. That prevented him from racing horses in Britain or internationally. Todd is one of New Zealand’s most famous Olympians. He competed in seven Summer Games from 1984-2016 and won gold medals in eventing in 1984 and ’88.