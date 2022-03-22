South Carolina raises prices for women’s hoops games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s going to cost fans more to watch South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her powerhouse Gamecocks at home games next season. The school says it will raise season ticket prices on nearly 14,000 seats at the Colonial Life Arena. The biggest bloc of about 6,000 seats in the upper section of the building will go up $10 to $55 in 2022-23. The largest increase is closest to the court, where floor seats will rise from $470 to $565 for the year. The Gamecocks have led women’s attendance the past eight seasons and averaged 12,268 fans this season