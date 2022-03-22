Walker scores, Blues beat Capitals 5-2 to snap 3-game skid

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan Walker scored the go-ahead goal hours after being called up to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 and snap a three-game skid. Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist and captain Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play for St. Louis. David Perron added an empty-netter to extend his goal-scoring streak to seven games. Defenseman Torey Krug left in the second period with an upper-body injury. The Capitals lost their second consecutive game to fall to 7-2-1 in March.