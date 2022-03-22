Warriors fall to Magic 94-90; Suns clinch 1st in Pacific

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner made three free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining and dunked on an inbounds play for the final points, leading the Orlando Magic to a 94-90 win over the Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors’ loss, the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns (58-14) clinched first place in the Pacific Division. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 19 points and Wagner added 18. Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who shot 40% for the game and had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter on the way to their third straight loss. Klay Thompson added 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds.