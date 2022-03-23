Correa promises ‘championship culture’ for luckless Twins

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Correa has declared the postseason “his time,” and the Minnesota Twins hope all that October experience can turn around the fortunes of a snake-bitten franchise. The former Houston Astros star tugged on a Twins’ No. 4 jersey and was formally introduced Wednesday, five days after agreeing to a $105.3 million, three-year contract that includes opt-outs after the first and second seasons. The Twins have famously lost 18 straight playoff games since their last October victory in 2004. Correa has played 79 postseason games and won a World Series in 2017. He says he wants to build a “championship culture.”