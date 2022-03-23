Ex-Rockie Gray looks forward to leading young Rangers staff

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — After seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray moved on to the Texas Rangers in the offseason with a four-year, $56 million contract. The 30-year-old right-hander figures to be the anchor of the rotation in the wake of a 102-loss season that resulted in Texas overhauling its roster and bringing in free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien as well as trading for Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver.