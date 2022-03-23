South Preview: ‘Nova vs. Michigan again at site of ’18 title

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Villanova is back in San Antonio for the first time since winning the national title there four years ago. Even the opponent is the same, though the Sweet 16 game against Michigan is at a different arena. The Wildcats and Wolverines meet Thursday night at the home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. That is about three miles from the Alamodome, where Nova won the title in 2018. In the other South Region semifinal, top seed Arizona takes on Houston. The Cougars are playing only a three-hour drive from home.