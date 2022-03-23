Story, Castellanos among MLB’s newest $100 million men

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Story and Nick Castellanos are among the newest $100 million men during a Major League Baseball offseason full of big contracts. There’s been a robust market for the sport’s star players, even with a 99-day lockout that froze negotiations from December until mid-March. Story and Castellanos are among 15 players who have signed deals worth $100 million or more since November. The big contracts are certainly good news for the players receiving them. It remains to be seen whether those deals boost the league’s overall average salary, which has declined in recent years.