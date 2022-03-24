Big brands and a big underdog in East at March Madness

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Sweet 16 at the East region features one game between UCLA and North Carolina and another between Purdue and underdog Saint Peter’s. Saint Peter’s is trying to become the first 15 seed to advance to a regional final. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bruins and Tar Heels have combined for 39 trips to the Final Four and 17 national titles. Purdue is the all-time leader in Big Ten regular-season titles with 24, but the Boilermakers haven’t been to the Final Four since 1980. Some players to watch this week in Philly include Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, whose mother, Niele, is coaching Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 of the women’s tournament. Also, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez says he’s day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury last week.