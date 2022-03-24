Graham, McCollum lead Pelicans past Bulls 126-109

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham hit five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 30 points, CJ McCollum scored 25 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 126-109. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won for the fourth time in six games as they try to solidify their hold on a Western Conference play-in spot. Zach LaVine scored 39 points and Coby White added 23 for Chicago. The Bulls played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan because of his left groin injury and lost for the fifth time in six games. Pelicans undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.