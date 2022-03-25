Bland hopes wild ride ends with a real trip to Augusta

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Richard Bland is having quite a ride at the Dell Technologies Match Play. He didn’t realize he would be in the 64-man field until a runner-up finish in Dubai two months ago. That meant having to cancel plans for the second time to take his brother to play Augusta National with a club member. He won his group Friday by beating Lee Westwood. One more win and the 49-year-old from England might be headed to Augusta National to play in the Masters. Bland is best known for becoming the oldest first-time winner on the European tour last year.