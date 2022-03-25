Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — New Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against him. Wearing a dark pinstriped suit and orange tie at his introductory news conference, Watson showed little emotion while saying he’s done nothing illegal. Watson said he’s never assaulted, disrespected or harassed a woman in his life. Browns GM Andrew Berry defended the team’s controversial decision to trade for Watson. Watson has been accused by the massage therapists of various sexual activity during private sessions. While Watson hasn’t been indicted by two grand juries on criminal charges, he’s still facing civil lawsuits. He said he has no intention of settling the lawsuits and his only goal “is to clear my name.”