Leclerc leads Verstappen in 1st practice at Saudi Arabian GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Charles Leclerc has posted the fastest time ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the first practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver moved to the top near the end of the session and was .116 seconds faster than Verstappen for Red Bull. Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was third fastest on the 6.2-kilometer (3.8-mile) Jeddah Corniche Circuit and was .312 seconds behind Leclerc. But Mercedes struggled again with the weight of its car and seven-time Lewis Hamilton was ninth quickest and teammate George Russell was 15th. A second practice is scheduled later Friday under floodlights.