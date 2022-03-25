McGusty, Miami beat Iowa State 70-56 in Sweet 16

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 27 points and Miami advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time, using its swarming defense to beat Iowa State 70-56 in the NCAA Tournament. Jordan Miller added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting as No. 10 seed Miami more than held its own in a matchup of two of the tourney’s most suffocating defenses. The 11th-seeded Cyclones shot 32% from the field in the second half and finished with 18 turnovers. With Charlie Moore directing the attack in his hometown, the Hurricanes got their first win in the school’s fourth appearance in the Sweet 16. Next up is No. 1 seed Kansas on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.