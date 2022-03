New Georgia coach White hires former assistant at Florida

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — New Georgia coach Mike White has hired Akeem Miskdeen (pronounced mis-cuh-deen), who was on White’s staff at Florida, as an assistant coach. Miskdeen was an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic for three seasons before joining White at Florida. He has coached for 13 years, including time as an assistant at Kent State and Hampton. At Florida Atlantic, Miskdeen worked with coach Dusty May, one of White’s three former assistants at Florida who are Division I head coaches. White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida. He was hired on March 13, to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after four seasons.