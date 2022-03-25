Oklahoma St. coach Gundy gets salary boost to $7.5 million

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has boosted football coach Mike Gundy’s salary to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year. The school’s Board of Regents approved a $1 million increase in annual compensation and a $1 million annual retention bonus over each of the next five years. Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place. Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.