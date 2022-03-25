Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:07 PM

Pirates’ Bednar looks to build on his strong rookie season

By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pirates reliever and Pittsburgh-area native David Bednar looks to build on a fine rookie season and will likely serve as the rebuilding team’s closer. Bednar had a 2.23 ERA in 61 games and 77 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings last year after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in a trade. He also won the Steve Blass Award, symbolic of the Pirates’ top pitcher, from the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content