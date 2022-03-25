South Carolina top scorer Couisnard enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard has entered the transfer portal a day after Lamont Paris was named the Gamecocks new men’s basketball coach. Team spokesman Michael DeBates said in an email Friday that the fourth-year guard was in the NCAA portal. Couisnard averaged 12 points a game last season for South Carolina, which went 18-13. His decision means Paris will be without the team’s top three scorers from this past season. Second-leading scorer Erik Stevenson had entered the portal earlier this week and James Reese V has finished his eligibility. Paris said he would have individual meetings with players soon.